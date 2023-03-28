Cape Town artists to celebrate love, life and happiness

Capetonians are in for a treat as some of SA’s favourite musicians, Emo Adams, Jesmoné Damonse and Berry Trytsman, prepare to celebrate “Love, Life and Happiness” on April 8.

The show, presented by LRI Productions, will take place at La Pineta Restaurant in Stellenbosch. CEO of LRI Productions, Lyle Irwin, highlighted the importance of promoting home-grown talent. “I don’t think us as South Africans, Capetonians especially, realise just how blessed and lucky we are with the talent we have. We have the most amazing talent, but we tend to support international acts instead. We want to change that focus,” said Irwin.

The three artists each come with their own unique stage presence and preferred musical style, but share a love of entertainment and are all eager to entertain attendees. Emo Adams, Jesmoné Damonse and Berry Trytsman will perform at “Love Life and Happiness” in Cape Town on Saturday, April 8. Picture: Supplied Trytsman, who rose to popularity as the winner of “Idols SA” season 17, said she was looking forward to putting on an amazing performance for the audience. “I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve – expect fun, theatrics and a memorable performance. Cape Town is where my heart is and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the Cape Town crowd. I love my city,” she said.

The talented singer added that she had performed with Adams a few times before and always had a blast sharing a stage with the star. “I can’t wait to share the stage with him again.” Trytsman has some duets planned with Damonse, who wowed audiences with his amazing vocals on season 1 of kykNET’s talent competition, “Maak My Famous”.

Adams also expressed his excitement ahead of the show. “It is awesome to perform for your home crowd because they are always so appreciative and responsive to whatever we present,” he said “People are used to me performing with my band, but this time it will be acoustics and more intimate. It will bring a different element to my performance. Cape Town has so much to offer – best venues, performances and also the best critiques. You up your game every single time you have to perform in the Mother City.”

Adams emphasised that he will always be an advocate for promoting talent. “It is because I understand that everyone was new on the scene once upon a time. I would like to create more platforms where more people could showcase their talent and we will eventually get there. For now, live shows seem to be the way to go.” Take Note Band director Sean De Vries will be accompanying the acts.