Cape Town born star Lesley-Ann Brandt set to play SA character in ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off

Cape Town - SA-born actress and producer Lesley-Ann Brandt is set to star as a lead character in the latest TV show, ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’, which will premiere globally tomorrow. It premiers on the AMC channel in the USA and an SA release date is still to be confirmed. The six episode series, is a spin-off from the globally popular TV show, ‘The Walking Dead’, and stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ is an upcoming American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series created by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira for AMC. It is set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, with Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles. Lesley-Ann Brandt . Picture: Supplied Lesley-Ann plays Pearl Thorne, a South African character, giving the mom of one, the opportunity to portray her role in her South African accent for the first time. This is also her biggest role since playing out six seasons of Mazikeen in ‘Lucifer’.

Lesley-Ann was born and raised in Greenhaven in Cape Town and after matriculating at Pinelands High in Cape Town, emigrated with her family to NZ in 1999. She worked as a model and an actress in NZ, where she landed a lead role in the international TV series, Spartacus. In 2010, she made the move to Hollywood and has since starred in various TV shows including Chuck, CSI: NY (alongside singer Ne-Yo) and Gotham before landing her big TV break as a regular cast member on the hit show, Lucifer. Lesley-Ann told Weekend Argus: “When I auditioned for the show, I gave them options. “Originally the character was written to be French and I asked them about being open to other accents. So I gave them South African accent and I gave them a New Zealand accent; I think the South African accent resonated more with the character.