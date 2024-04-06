Cape Town International Jazz Festival promises a memorable hospitality experience

Cape Town - As the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) gears up for its 21st edition on May 3 and 4 this year, anticipation is high for what has been dubbed “Africa’s Grandest Gathering”. This renowned festival has earned its prestigious title through a combination of innovative programming, stellar performances and a legendary hospitality experience.

From its inception, CTIJF set itself apart as the first jazz-centric event in South Africa to feature multiple stages showcasing a diverse array of local and international talent. This pioneering format remains a cornerstone of the festival’s identity, promising attendees an unforgettable musical journey across genres. Yet, it’s not just about the music. CTIJF made history as the first major event in post-apartheid South Africa to introduce a hospitality experience that has since become the stuff of legend.

Today, the festival’s hospitality offerings are more than just amenities – they are coveted opportunities for socialising, networking and indulging in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. This year, as CTIJF makes its welcome return, organisers are working on a hospitality experience to ensure it matches the occasion. For those seeking a touch of luxury, the Jazz Café offers an elevated experience on the festival building’s second floor.

With relaxed seating, complimentary catering, and a full-service bar, Jazz Café provides the perfect setting for discerning festivalgoers to unwind and socialise, albeit with drinks available for purchase. Meanwhile, the exclusive Jazz Ensemble, located on the ground floor near the main stages, caters to VIP guests with premium cuisine, and an all-inclusive bar. It’s an ideal spot for networking and enjoying the festival’s top-tier performances in style. Here guests are ushered to the Ensemble suite via a red-carpet experience fit for jazz royalty, complete with a variety of premium experiences provided by some of the festival’s luxury brand partners.

The CTIJF’s hospitality offering is also one of the few events on the social calendar that corporate South Africa looks forward to as a treat for its special clientele. However, organisers have also announced a surcharge for shows taking place on the first floor, which feature seated areas. VIPs in the Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Café will need to purchase tickets for these limited-capacity venues, emphasising the festival’s commitment to ensuring an exceptional experience for all attendees.

Tickets for the Jazz Café can be purchased via Ticketmaster, the event’s official ticketing provider. For Jazz Ensemble, interested parties are requested to email [email protected] Organisers have issued a cautionary note, urging prospective attendees to only buy tickets from authorised sources to avoid the disappointment of being denied entry.