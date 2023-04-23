Cape Town musician Micaela Kleinsmith represents in Nashville

A Cape Town musician making country music is unheard of. But that didn’t stop Micaela Kleinsmith, 27, from making it all the way to Nashville, the home of country music. Kleinsmith recently won a country music reality TV show in Nashville that aired on Apple TV. The show, called “My Kind of Country”, showcased some of the best up-and-coming country music talents from around the world.

“My Kind of Country” is Apple TV+’s first venture into music competitions, partnering with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Grammy award winner Kacey Musgraves to showcase global talent scouted by the new stars of country music, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck. Kleinsmith said she had been surrounded by music all her life. “I remember going to shows with my parents and being exposed to music at quite a young age.” Micaela Kleinsmith, 27, is pursuing her dream. Picture: Supplied According to the musician, it has been her dream to participate in a TV show from the tender age of five. “I used to sing in competitions with my crèche friends,” she laughed. “I have also watched these competitions on television all my life. I was always in awe of the contestants and taking tips. Those tips have finally paid off.”

Her musical influences include an array of artists, such as Kelly Clarkson, Lady Antebellum and even Taylor Swift. “I love having a diverse sound and that is why I have drawn inspiration from quite a few different artists over the years.” She referred to her final performance on “My Kind of Country” as the highlight performance of her career thus far. “It was really such a special performance. It was my most freeing performance yet.” Kleinsmith said that this competition has been a turning point in her career, which has since taken off and left her feeling a bit overwhelmed. “I honestly did not enter the competitions with the intention of winning – I never win anything. When they announced that I won I felt a lot of things – shock, excitement, disbelief and really grateful.”

But the challenge for Kleinsmith was to overcome her own mental blocks and deliver great performances. “I have always been intimidated by greatness and it is something that I battle with. And here I was surrounded by greatness. Once I faced that, I was able to deliver really amazing performances.” The series showcased artists from around the world who are changing what country music sounds and looks like. Throughout the eight episodes, the artists showcase their different styles and sounds to the scouts and industry leaders to compete for the $100 000 and a partnership with Apple Music. Kleinsmith shared that she has learnt to never give up and to believe in yourself and the power of your abilities. “It might sound cliché, but the most important piece of advice anyone has ever given me and that I will now give to someone is to never give up. Your path to success might not be easy and filled with rejection, but you need to keep pushing forward.”