Cape Town - On your markers, circle the dates as Cape Town Pride unveils the 2024 Pride Festival Calendar. The Cape Town Pride Festival has revealed details of this year’s three-week-long Pride Festival which runs to March 3.

Festival director Wentzel April says: “After the huge success of our first post-covid Pride last year, the pressure is on to follow it up with something equally spectacular. “We have 30 events in the calendar, including book readings, film screenings, workshops, mountain hikes, a Vogue Kiki Ball, drag queen shows, drag king shows, Pride karaoke, queer yoga, a talent show and more.” Festival Director Wentzel April. Picture: Supplied Thousands of LGBTQIA+ members and allies look forward to one of the biggest events on the calendar, the Pride Parade, on March 2, starting in De Waterkant district of Green Point.

At this event, members of the diverse LGBTQIA+ community march to celebrate their Pride. The theme for this year is “Out, Proud & Fabulous” and the parade is everyone’s chance to be just that. The Parade culminates at the Green Point Track, where festivities continue at the Pride Mardi Gras.

Celebrate Pride Month. Picture: Supplied Among the events are the Miss and Mr Cape Town Pride on February 10, Pride Roller Disco on the same date, Pride’s Got Talent on February 15, Mother City Sirens – Way of the Rose on February 17, CTL Social: Pride Women’s Party on February 24, Pride Buddies on the same date, Pets for Pride Promenade Walk on February 25, Apostles of a Civilised Vice on February 27, Prejudice & Pride – Queers in Swedish Cinema on February 28, Cape Town Pride Parade and Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras on March 2. The climax of the festival will be the Pride Mardi Gras that takes place after the Pride Parade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Pride (@capetownpride) This year’s Pride Mardi Gras has an incredible line-up of talent performing on the Pride Stage.

Back by popular demand are and South Africa’s Queen of Queens – Manila von Teez, Jarrad Ricketts, Sama nominee for Best Pop Album in 2019, Emogen Moore, The Trans-formers, and Mama Africa of Drag, Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie. The fabulous Stella Rosé will be making her Pride debut on stage and will be joined by the Village There will also be a performance by drag king troupe the Kings Colab.