Cape Town set to wow at Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour

Cape Town - The mood is set as the annual Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour event brings music lovers together in Cape Town this April. The music line-up for the anticipated fest has been announced and three of Cape Town’s music gems join the pack.

South African stars, The Scorpion Kings, Sun-El Musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla, international artists Maribou State, Ry X and Nightmares on Wax headline the global music and lifestyle festival at the Glen Country Club in Clifton on April 6. Cape Town-based DJ and producer, Dwson, is known for his blend of deep house and soulful rhythms and will be showcasing his electrifying set at the festival. With a hefty list of previous appearances including at major events and festivals such as Oppikoppi, Cape Town Electronic Music Festival, Rocking the Daisies, Synergy and Redbull Music Festival Johannesburg, Dwson gears up to showcase his electronic music production DJ skills. Strictly vinyls DJ Abby Nurock who describes herself as a purist says she is amped to play on the festival stage.

DJ Abby Nurock. Picture: Supplied “It’s one of the most significant achievements of my career to share a stage with artists and musicians who have profoundly influenced my desire to be part of the music industry and have fuelled my deep passion for such exceptional music; I’m playing after some formidable acts⁠, but I’m hoping to bring electricity to the climax of this incredible event.” When asked who her faves on the line up were, she said: “Oh gosh, definitely Nightmares on Wax, Maribou State and Ry X.” Another Cape Town Gem DJ Roz, originally from Gqeberha, expressed her excitement to hit the decks at the Camps Bay event.

“It’s an absolute dream come true, I love the brand and what they are doing within the music industry. It’s been an honour to be part of that journey.” Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour in April. Picture: Supplied Roz told Weekend Argus that her set would be a fun and musically liberating experience. She was looking forward to the performance by Nightmares On Wax

“The entire lineup, but my all-time favourite has to be Nightmares On Wax, I’m such a fan. I grew up on his mixes and it’s had an impact in my life.” The global touring festival, launched in Cape Town last year, follows the sunset worldwide and features dynamic, genre-defying DJs and captivating live musicians performing as the sunset takes centre stage at iconic, natural beach destinations across the globe, including South Africa, Brazil, Italy, and China. Considered a pioneering powerhouse of South African dance music, the Scorpion Kings are the irrepressible duo of DJs Maphorisa and Kabza De Small (whose song “Imithandazo” has spent over 12 weeks on the SA charts with over 10 million streams), and bring their Amapiano sounds to the Sunsets Festival World Tour’s spectacular Mandala Stage.