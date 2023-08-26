Christo Davids back on our TV screens

Christo Davids, the South African-born actor and director popularly known for playing Errol Pieterse on 7de Laan, is set to make a comeback in a new medical drama series.

Although most people might only remember him as Errol, Davids was 11 when he began his career in the series Onder Engele as Dial September in 1994. Davids has been off our screens for a while but recently made his comeback on KykNET's first medical drama series, Hartklop. It follows six characters, each with their own story, but having one thing in common: Beyers Naudé Academic Hospital, a state hospital in Johannesburg and the top training hospital in the country.

The series was written by Zoë Laband and the directors are Harold Hölscher and Davids. Davids will also be seen as Sollie, Dr. Veronica Pietersen's husband. Davids said it is quite challenging to learn words again but he really enjoyed being in front of the camera.

“It just reminded me again of who I am.” With regards to him being behind the camera as well, Davids said: “I like storytelling from the director's chair because you get a chance to bring people into your world. To depict your interpretation of a certain event.” Davids laughingly said theatre will always own the biggest part of his heart.

“I wear different hats as an artist; whether I am in front of the camera or in the chair of a director. I enjoy directing as much as acting and writing. But theatre will always own the biggest part of my heart. It's my heartbeat.” According to Davids, viewers who tune into Hartklop weekly can expect real stories and very well-written characters. He mysteriously added that there is still a lot of drama ahead. “It’s very nice to see the viewer's reaction to it. There is still a lot coming so they need to stay tuned.”

JP Potgieter, producer at Quizzical Pictures, is of the opinion that hospital series are popular because we can all identify with the characters; the doctors and the patients. “The fact that the doctors' own stories take place against the background of the patients' crises makes the stories very dynamic and brings a natural line of tension. With Hartklop it is no different. Each episode has its own drama for each of the characters - from the characters who are in every or almost every episode to the characters who are only in one or two episodes,” Potgieter explained. Davids excitedly said he is currently preparing for a production at the Baxter theatre, Orphan, which starts showing in October.