‘Diverse People Unite’ event celebrates 30 years of democracy

Cape Town - The Artscape Theatre in Cape Town has teamed up with SboNdaba Dance’s ! ke e: /xarra //ke, Diverse People Unite to celebrate 30 years of democracy and diversity. The motto ! ke e: /xarra //ke, Diverse People Unite serves as the central theme for the production which ties in with Africa Month in May.

Directed by Sbonakaliso Ndaba, the cast includes the SboNdaba dancers and acclaimed guest dancers from other arts organisations. It also includes one of South Africa’s golden voices – singer Vicky Sampson and African musicians – encouraging creative partnerships and resulting in a production with a powerful joint vision. Ndaba said: “This production will enhance the power of our diversity through songs, African contemporary dance and storytelling, with the backing of local musicians and the beautiful sounds of indigenous instruments.”

He said: “There is a reason why we are different. “As South African artists we must unite, take pride in our uniqueness, inspire one another and believe in the magic of our dreams. “The production reflects on how far we have come as a nation and encourages South Africans to see the incredible depth of our diversity, and the power we can give to a vision, if we harness our individual strengths and work together with a common purpose.

“It will also shine a light on what is still to be done to ensure the vision remains solid and the values, as represented on the shield, continue to be upheld.” CEO of Artscape Marlene le Roux shares a passion for all things African and highlights activism of African art through showcasing and creating a platform for the arts.

CEO of Artscape Marlene Le Roux. Picture Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “Development of different voices and the celebration of diversity are two key elements of Artscape’s vision. “This production reflects all that is triumphant in this field. “Giving a platform and a voice to parts of our 30-year democracy history that hitherto have been dormant is vital to continue to grow who we are as South Africans and Africans. This is the kind of production that does precisely that,” said Le Roux.