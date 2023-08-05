The Don Quixote, presented by Cape Town City Ballet, promises to transport audiences through the escapades of Don Quixote and his friend Sancho. It is a romantic comedy ballet featuring the passionate young lovers, townspeople, toreadors, gipsies and so much more that will capture audiences.

If you are a die hard romcom fan then this production, which will be shown from August 12 to September 2 at the Artscape Theatre, is a must see. The three-act ballet based on the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes is produced by internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Maina Gielgud. Don Quixote tells of a dream into an adventure of a forbidden love story that has a happy ending. Kitri, portrayed by Kristel Paterson, one of the principal dancers, loves the handsome but poor Basilio.

Hannah Ward rehearsing for the Cape Town City Ballet production of Don Quixote. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Her ambitious father Lorenzo, wants her to marry a wealthy suitor, the rich nobleman Gamache, who appeals to Lorenzo for his daughter’s hand. The innkeeper accepts with delight but Kitri, appalled at the thought of wedding the foppish nobleman, runs away. This production once again proves that love conquers all and Don Quixote is the squire who proves that chivalry is not dead and he promises to save the romance like a hero.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be led by former Boston Ballet music director, Maestro Jonathan McPhee, who has moved on to the Lexington Symphony. His direction and orchestration will make the intoxicating production so much more enticing. Paterson, who started her ballet training at the age of five under the tutelage of Jennifer Klipfel in Table View, cannot wait for audiences to see the show.

Leane Theunnisen, Kristel Patterson, Emma Secilia Sanchez rehearsing for the Cape Town City Ballet production of Don Quixote. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Paterson said: “It is an absolute honour to be part of this production.I love being able to tell a story and to transport the audience with the story, keeping them entertained and focused throughout the production.” Paterson further said she is excited about portraying different characters although it might be a bit challenging. “The challenge of portraying different characters is particularly interesting to me as each one is so different be it in the personality, the choreography or the journey of that particular character”, she explained.

Producer and director Maina Gielgud expressed that audiences can look forward to a real romcom including romance, chivalry, incredible virtuoso dancing and storytelling. “I cannot wait to see all the dancers inhabiting their characters and sharing their love of dance with the audience. Each cast of the principal roles and the many soloist roles will bring different flavours to the atmosphere of the ballet”, she excitedly told Weekend Argus. Guest artists include, Vadim Muntagirov, Funi Kaneko, Antonio Casalinho, Margarita Fernandes and Ines McIntosh.

“What a feast of a cast - companies all over the world would envy this!” Gielgud exclaimed. Emma Secilia Sanchez, Kristel Patterson and Leane Theunnisen rehearsing for the Cape Town City Ballet production of Don Quixote. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Gielgud added it is always an enormous pleasure to work with the devoted dancers and staff at Cape Town City Ballet . “They bring such a wonderful atmosphere to the challenging rehearsal process I put them through. I just love them! This is a world class production that people will enjoy watching.”