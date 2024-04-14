Eddy Cassar marks 25 years of Jive Cape Town Funny Festival

The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary at the Baxter Theatre from June 10 to July 7. This year sees the return of two popular international performers in classical comedic pianist Kev Orkian from the UK, and US superstar Mario Queen of the Circus, who interrupts his world tour to perform.

Add South Africa’s talented performing brothers Emo and Loukmaan Adams and Alan Committie as master of ceremonies and the show is bound to have you rolling in the aisles. The man behind the comedy brand, Eddy Cassar, spoke on his 25-year journey in the industry. “Comedy has been a hobby for as long as I can remember, so the Funny Festival was an extension of the hobby, which later became a business, so it has always been fun. I always said that once it became a hassle or drag, I would stop,” Cassar said.

When the world was brought to a standstill by the Covid-19 pandemic, nothing could stop Cassar’s mission to make people laugh again, but he points out bad partnerships could be toxic towards a business if not managed correctly. “The pandemic was a recent hurdle that the entire globe had to face, so it was not that bad, because we were all in the same situation. In the beginning, I had to deal with a poor partnership decision which affected me emotionally. The project began to fly once I got rid of the problem. “I have had to deal with some hairy incidents in the early years, with performers and substance abuse, dealers, rent boys and prostitutes and the most difficult problem, inflated egos. I stamped out most of the problems very quickly and became known as a no-nonsense promoter.”

The festival has become a comedic institution showcasing not only the brilliance of local giants like Trevor Noah, Tumi Morake, Riaad Moosa, Nik Rabinowitz, Alan Committie and Marc Lottering, but global giants like Jimmy Carr, Lee Mac, Adam Hills, Russell Peters, Paul Zerdin, and Nina Conti. Cassar said: “I have learnt that the best way to keep events fresh is to learn from the negatives and remember the positives. The audience are the best gauge of relevancy. Cassar told Weekend Argus: “I have learnt from recurring events that the best way to keep them fresh is to shelve each year away and forget about it. Learn from the negatives and remember the positives. The audience are the best gauge of relevancy. Their laughter and comments are vital to its future.

“The Funny Festival is a curated festival, which means I get to choose who performs. I have my finger on the local industry and visit the international festivals to learn about trends and new faces. “I theme each Festival and can hear the laughter in my head as I plan it. I then go out and contract artists whom I know will give me that intense laughter I am looking for.” Cassar highlights some of his memorable moments of the 25 years.

“Every show is a highlight… I think there have been 700 since I started. I sometimes hear folk talking about the festival in such excited language, that it makes me feel so good. Many patrons return year after year; some have been to all 24. That is so thrilling. “It takes a good dose of natural talent and years and years of practice. So many of the big local names started performing in front of a mirror before venturing out to family functions or an open mic session.” Allan Committie and Eddy Cassar. l SUPPLIED Alan Committie has carved his name as the show’s official MC and is the apple of Cassar’s eye, in doing so, with close to a dozen shows as the MC.

“I have travelled to many of the big international festivals and have yet to see an MC that comes close. At the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2005, I met a young comic who had makings of a good MC. “We spoke at length to try and get him to the Funny Festival, but he could never give me an uninterrupted month, so sadly it did not happen. He was Michael McIntyre! I still think Alan is better!” A group of the country’s leading comics joins the bill this year including Capetonians Dalin Oliver, Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Yaaseen Barnes together with Jo’burgers Khanyisa Bunu, Sifiso Nene and Dillan Oliphant.

Eddy Cassar Public Relations founded and has annually curated and produced The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival since its inception in 1997. It is the oldest and largest comedy project in the country and is held in the middle of winter each year – June/July, with a minimum of 27 performances in the 700-seater Baxter Theatre. The staggering success of the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival is underscored by its impressive 27 sold- out shows over the wet and cold Cape Winter.