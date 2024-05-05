Empowerment, courage and spirit alive in ‘Matilda’

Cape Town - In the heart of Table View, the stage is set for a magical performance as The Drama Lab brings Roald Dahl's beloved tale to life in “Matilda Jr The Musical”. In an interview with Julie Dickson, the founder of The Drama Lab and mentor to young performers, we gained insights into the creative journey behind the enchanting production.

Dickson's choice of “Matilda Jr” was fuelled by a desire to showcase the talents of younger performers. “I wanted a show that would showcase small or younger children. The previous shows that I did featured my older students, although a lot of the leads like Trunchbull and Honey are obviously with the older children." The Naughty Cast: Raphi Tzouvanni as Miss Honey and Kaylen Ferreira as Miss Trunchbull. Picture: Bethany Mahnke As a mentor and director, Dickson emphasised the importance of nurturing young actors.

“The Drama Lab is an ongoing training facility, but when you do a production, there's always all the other stuff that comes into it. So, the production is basically teaching them about being on stage, using microphones and projecting their voices into a big space.” The creative process extended to designing sets, costumes and props that would enhance the storytelling. Dickson's vision was unique yet impactful. “We decided on an aesthetic that was very, very different. We built towering set pieces with cardboard boxes … There's something lovely about that pared-down look of the cardboard boxes and then the light playing over the top of them.”

“Matilda Jr The Musical' resonates deeply with themes of empowerment and standing up against adversity. I hope they will take away the thrill of a beautiful performance, that it is successful and that it is something that will encourage us to not think of children as limited in some way. “The partnership with Table View Primary School has been instrumental in bringing this production to life. I cannot praise Table View Primary School more because they have been so supportive … What a community spirit they demonstrate!” Reflecting on rehearsals, Dickson said: “Children are so happy to laugh at themselves … There's a real fun sense."

“Matilda Jr The Musical” promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages. It celebrates talent, empowerment and the beauty of community support.” It is on at Table View Primary School from May 10 to 18. Tickets are available online, offering a chance to witness the magic created by The Drama Lab's young stars.