Festive lights on Adderley Street celebrate its 50th anniversary. picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

WHEN the festive season lights are switched on in Cape Town’s Adderley Street, it will be an illuminating milestone for the city. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Cape Town tradition of lighting up the main road in the city centre. And after five decades, it’s become more than just the flicking on of a switch. The music and party that takes place before and after the lights are switched on attracts thousands of locals and visitors to the Grand Parade and surrounds every year.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, said: “The switching on of the lights started as an event with a small budget with only a choir as entertainment and with no more than 2000 people in attendance on the night.

“Since then the event has come a long way, about 50000 people attend the official event.”

Smith said it has become the most popular free open-air event and was also one of the best attended events in Cape Town. The free concert has also become a popular attraction and organisers have worked hard to ensure the music stage was diverse and catered for all tastes. The Festive Lights Switch-On Music Challenge is part of an outreach for undiscovered musical talent to provide them with a chance to perform on the night.