Fun things kids can do during school holidays

Wondering what you can do to keep your kids entertained this winter? Worry not there are many activities that kids can do from carnival funfair to winter camps, with over a week of holidays still left. Kids of all ages are invited to the Carnival Funfair at Club Mykonos Resort in Langebaan.

The Funfair is open everyday during the holidays and it has fun available for everyone. Game stalls and food stalls are also available at the carnival. A quote from their Facebook page,

“Happiness is like playing a tricky carnival game.” The carnival opens from 10am till late and it is also open during load shedding. Liberty Promenade Mall on the other hand has its own winter carnival with fun for all kids.

From July 2-7, Liberty Promenade Food District transforms into the house of fun. They are hosting a carnival-inspired pop-up where for-kids-only entertainment awaits. The carnival will be running daily from 12 to 4pm and tickets are priced at R20 per child. Activities include giant Jenga, bean bag toss, spin the wheel, toss the hoop, ten pin bowling, roaming magicians and a selfie wall.

All the funds raised at the carnival will be donated to two local charities. The fun does not end there, Table Bay Mall is also calling for little ones to join their Winter Wilderness Holiday Camp. The camp leaders will keep children busy with two fun activities:

Little Campers will be styling their very own Winter BEANIE to keep away the cold. Little Campers will gather and decorate the box for their own DIY nummy S'MORE KIT to take home, make and enjoy. The camp will be held at the Centre Court, entrance 2, from July 12 until 16.

Entry fee is R65 per child per entry and tickets are limited. To ensure a place at our camp, book early online via Quicket https://bit.ly/3r549ca You can also book at the camp area. China Town is also inviting kids with their families for an unforgettable adventure.