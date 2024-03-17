Get ready for highly entertaining weekend at Cannabis Expo

Cape Town - Following the success of previous cannabis expos, this year’s instalment promises to be even bigger and better. If you’re enthusiastic about cannabis consumption or simply use it for medicinal reasons, then this is the expo for you.

Visitors are in for a high-end fun-filled time at the event which boasts a variety of discussions, entertainment, shopping, and tasty treats to eat and drink. Expect a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations, products, and services in the cannabis industry, from cultivation and extraction to medical applications and consumer products. The expo promises to offer something for everyone interested in this rapidly growing sector.

Indulge in spirited discussions, explore thousands of products, and engage with industry leaders shaping this blossoming industry’s future. The expo kicks off March 22 and runs until 24 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Cannabis Expo. Picture: Supplied Cannabis Expo. Picture: Supplied Attend The Cheeba Cannabis Cultivation Summit, a first-time expo feature on Friday, March 22.

The summit presents an impressive line-up of panel discussions on cutting-edge topics around cannabis cultivation. Panel topics include the importance of testing, protocols, methodologies and best practice; nutrient protocols; inclusivity in the cannabis industry; supply chain and understanding the off-take market. Informative talks and presentations will also take place throughout the weekend at the Convention Stage, with engagements and conversations around the various aspects of cannabis, emerging market trends, and the future of the industry.

Industry experts will dissect topics ranging from democratising the cannabis industry, exclusion of indigenous people in the cannabis industry, innovation in cannabis processing, and a spiritual journey with cannabis. The event hosts over 1 000 cannabis products and services and visitors will have the chance to explore and interact with over 150 exhibitors. The Freedom Festival boasts a three-day line up of entertainment. The outdoor music festival is held in conjunction with the expo and offers an immersive experience for attendees.

Enjoy live performances by renowned artists like Pascale & Pearce, House Hold Funk, Vin Groovin and Indigo. Grab a bite to eat at the Cannabis Food Market and enjoy the latest in cannabis-infused and cannabis-inspired culinary delights. With a wide range of cannabis-infused meals, snacks and drinks on offer, visitors can choose to indulge and treat their palates while enjoying a cannabidiol buzz.