Grammy Award winner PJ Morton to join ‘Idols SA’ and is coming to Cape Town next month

The first South African solo tour of Grammy Award winner and Maroon 5 band member PJ Morton will be elevated by his involvement in the finale season of “Idols SA”. Television host and executive producer of the show ProVerb made the announcement on last week’s top 10 show, and said Morton would join the popular television show as a vocal coach next month.

Gavin Wratten, the executive producer and director of “Idols SA”, said having a Grammy Award winner on the show was an honour and an amazing learning opportunity. “To have PJ and his band perform live on the ‘Idols’ stage on the same night is such a great treat for the fans of the show. There is definitely a buzz around the production, both with the crew and the contestants, anticipating PJ’s arrival on set, and we know he will provide our farewell season with even more magic. ‘SA Idols’ has been fortunate to have had international guest artists like John Legend, Craig David, Ciara, James Blunt, Jennifer Rush, Westlife and Carly Rae Jepsen perform on our stage, so to be able to add PJ Morton to that list is a great privilege,” he said. Morton, who is a multi-nominated and award-winning international artist and has worked with the likes of Solange Knowles and Stevie Wonder, said he will be sharing his insight with the top four Idols in October.

“I’ll be mentoring the top four contestants on the songs they choose, and I’ll also be performing there with my band,” he said. Morton promised to give viewers lots of energy and soulful performances, and said he would ensure viewers experience both him and the top four in-depth. “I’m looking forward to connecting with and mentoring these young artists who have a bright future ahead of them. I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve to bring something different to my segment,” he said.

Morton, who is set to perform in Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill on October 6, said he won’t only be touring South Africa, but also plans to collaborate with South African musicians on his upcoming album. “I've wanted to play in South Africa and all over Africa for a long time now. This is a dream come true. Feels like I’m coming home,” he said. Morton’s manager, Tanya James, said Morton will take fans on a full musical journey that will cover so many areas of life and love.