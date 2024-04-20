Love Life Festival comes to McGregor

The small town of McGregor, outside Robertson, is the backdrop to the inaugural Love Life Festival that is set to captivate audiences from April 26 to 28. The one-of-a-kind festival, curated by award-winning internationally acclaimed producer/engineer and LGBTQ+ activist Christi van der Colff, promises to be a deconstructed celebration aimed at fostering genuine connections through the mediums of music, art and film.

Renowned for her work with top artists such as Mumford & Sons, One Republic, Zahara, Black Eyed Peas and West Life, Christi van der Colff brings her passion for authentic expression to the heart of this festival. Christi van der Colff With a focus on intimate audiences and true connections, Love Life offers an array of experiences that transcend traditional festival formats. Visitors can look forward to musical performances by artists Mark Fransman, Meg van Wyk and Juhlene, and indulge in the vibrant world of musical theatre and drag presented by the likes of Cathy Specific and Pichi Keane.

Art enthusiasts will be treated to thought-provoking exhibitions featuring works by Joni-Leigh Doran, Annalien van der Colff and Clare Menck, among others. Film aficionados will be delighted by a curated selection of awe-inspiring films, among them, Love Me Till the End of Time, Call Me Miles and Defying Gravity: The Johaar Mosaval Story, each offering narratives that resonate with the festival's theme of connection and resilience. Mark Fransman The weekend will feature a blend of both ticketed and free events, ensuring accessibility for all. From captivating concerts to immersive art installations and delectable food experiences, Love Life promises something for everyone.

The festival will kick off with a meet-and-mingle event hosted at The Blend, setting the tone for a weekend filled with meaningful interactions and shared experiences. McGregor, with its timeless charm, provides the perfect backdrop for visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of art and connection. In the words of Victoria Ericson: “We make art, not for recognition or applause but for connection, to people, to memory, to ceremony, to the Earth, to water, to the deep fire within, to our own energy in the wings, waiting. We make art to connect to life.” Visit the Love Life Film Music and Art Festival for a celebration of creativity, community and connection.