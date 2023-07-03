Miss SA to return to the SABC, MoFaya announced as the official sponsor

The Miss South Africa pageant started the week on a celebratory note when they announced that they would be returning to the SABC after 23 years.

Shortly after this news broke they announced that MoFaya is an official sponsor for Miss South Africa 2023. Talk about an eventful Monday for the organisation. The last time the pageant was broadcast on SABC3 was on the December 11, 1999 the grand finale was held at the Sun City Superbowl. SABC3 viewers sat glued to their screens and watched Heather Hamilton from KwaZulu Natal being crowned Miss South Africa.

This year, the 2023 Miss South Africa winner will not only be crowned live on SABC3 but viewers will also get to see all the behind-the-scenes machinations that go into choosing a winner, with a five-part series, Crown Chasers. Lala Tuku, head of local productions at the SABC, said they were thrilled to have Miss South Africa back on their platform. “The Miss South Africa title carries with it a lot of hope, aspirations and most importantly, it enables young women from all backgrounds to showcase the power of what one can achieve with the right mindset. ”

Stephanie Weil, Miss South Organisation CEO, shared Tuku’s sentiments and added the organisation is excited and thrilled to be back on SABC3, not only for the final pageant event, but also with a real game changer that is the Crown Chasers series. “We said we’d shake things up, do things differently and bring a new level of interest to the Miss South Africa competition and I believe we have done just that!” Starting on Saturday, July 8, South African audiences tuning into SABC3 at 4pm will get a sneak peek into the process of becoming Miss South Africa, through a series of challenges, tasks and mentorship sessions.

Shortly after the announcement of their return to SABC, MoFaya was announced as the official sponsor for Miss South Africa 2023. We would like to welcome @mofaya_official to our Miss SA family of partners for #MissSA2023 & #CrownChasers.



A true South African brand that speaks to chasing your dreams and igniting your minds which is what our finalists will be doing in @Crown_chasers season 2.👑 pic.twitter.com/ct4tmAnII8 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 3, 2023 MoFaya was the first proudly black owned energy drink in South Africa and is co-founded by DJ Sbu (Sibusiso Leope) and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe back in 2013. Shongwe stated that MoFaya has set its business ethos around encouraging the spirit of rolling up your sleeves and making it happen.

“We have always hoped that our story ignites passion and inspires those who have started to empower themselves, and in those who are thinking of starting a business. “We celebrate the untold African and South African stories.” According to him the relationship is based on the commonality of shared values and makes the partnership with Miss South Africa a natural fit.