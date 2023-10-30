Mzansi Ballet from Johannesburg is dazzling Cape Town audiences once again with the triumphant return of “The Queen Show”, a captivating celebration of ballet and dance set to the iconic music of Queen that opened at Theatre on the Bay this week. The show is a fresh and vibrant production, perfectly timed to kick-start the festive season. The show fuses the artistic brilliance and timeless rock anthems of Queen and features outstanding talent such as Joshua Williams.

The 2016 South African International Ballet Competition special prizewinner was awarded a scholarship to train further and spent four years at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland, joining Mzansi Ballet in 2020. Williams, who hails from Cape Town, is joined on stage by fellow Mzansi Ballet performers including Javier Monier jr from Cuba and South Africans Mahlatse Sachane, Veronica Louw, Nicolas Laubscher and Angela Revie among others. Also performing in this season will be dancers from the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA).

“The Queen Show” is choreographed by Angela Revie and Michael Revie, who have received international acclaim for their artistic prowess. Revie shared her excitement with the “Weekend Argus” and said audiences were in for a treat. “We are super-excited to perform at the Theatre on the Bay. The show offers a great variety for the whole family to enjoy. The show is contemporary and jazz-infused, celebrating the iconic musician, Queen,” she said.

Dirk Badenhorst, the founder of Mzansi Ballet and the director of the show, said the show will be performing for the first time at Theatre on the Bay. “It has been amazing performing at Theatre on the Bay. The show has beautiful dancing and music. We cannot wait to showcase for audiences who are yet to come see it,” he said. Williams said performing in Cape Town is always emotional for him.