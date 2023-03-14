New SABC 2 reality show helps contestants find true love

SABC want to help you find your soulmate An exciting new reality show, “Love Is Love” helps single people find their soulmates.

SABC 2 has announced a brand new dating series. ‘Love Is Love’ helps contests in their quest for the perfect match. Bradley van den Berg, executive producer of the show, said there was no denying that Covid changed the way we engage with others. For example liking every photo on someone’s Instagram feed has become the new flirting. “Social apps now cater for every type of person whatever you are into, and the way in which we now engage with people is often through a WhatsApp text.”

He added that South Africans needed a show that explored the modern ways to meeting people. He explained: “This show will explore and celebrate all types of love. SABC2 will be pushing the envelope. We meet all types of people from all types of backgrounds – melting pot of culture and sexuality that makes South Africa so unique and progressive. We are fortunate to live in a country where our society recognises that ‘Love is Love’. Viewers will see South Africans coming out of their comfort zones in hopes of finding love.” Singles can now find love on TV with SABC 2’s exciting new reality show, ‘Love Is Love’. Picture: Supplied With the help of their best friend, each contestant will pick their stand-out entries from a list of suitors who have entered to be a part of this process.

They will then go on a group date with their chosen candidates. Then they will choose who they would like to go with on a more personal one-on-one date. Eventually, the contestant picks the candidate they want to get to know better during the episode’s big finale. Cape Town contestant Yentel Jacobs has been single for more than a year and is ready to find love. “I’m excited to be on the Love is Love TV show to potentially meet the woman of my dreams.”

According to Jacobs it will be exciting making new connections and having fun at the same time. “I hope all the contestants will be successful in this journey in finding love.” Yentel Jacobs. Picture: Supplied She further stated that she hoped to find her forever-plus one.

“I am looking for someone kind-hearted, down to earth, independent, ambitious, respectful and stands up for what they believe in. And I am opening myself up to love with this journey.” SABC 2 is calling on anyone interested to go on a date with one of the love seekers and who wants to document their search for love on TV to complete the form here: https://forms.gle/jeQJSLX2RxAqdAch9. Additionally, you can enter via www.loveislove.tv or the show’s official Facebook and Instagram pages. The other contestants looking for love on the show this season are:

Rosette Cele Rosette 50-year-old woman from Joburg who is interested in men between the ages of 45 and 60. She’s an adventurous person who loves exercise, particularly yoga and swimming. Her ideal man is a great communicator, kind, empathetic and tall. Eric Von Brandis

A 38-year-old single dad interested in men between the ages of 30 and 45. He is an award-winning hairstylist from Joburg who is very creative and arty. He is looking for someone who is kind, loyal, well-groomed and has morals. Eudes Andre Eudes is a 27-year-old man from Cape Town interested in women between the ages of 20 and 30. His ideal partner should be supportive, has a good heart and is mature. Eudes believes he is a great partner because he is bold and charismatic. He loves writing poetry, the outdoors and going to the gym, where martial arts is his exercise of choice.

Ethan McKay 22-year-old Ethan is a drama teacher from Cape Town who is interested in both men and women between the ages of 20 and 30. For him, good communication is key and he is looking for someone who is respectful and funny. Chimenuex Kuen

A 30-year-old woman from Joburg, Chimenuex is interested in men of any age. She loves swimming, wine tasting, hitting the gym, singing, dancing and takes up martial arts. She is looking for a man who is kind, considerate and (with) a great sense of humour. Anga Plaatjie Anga is a 26-year-old food stylist from Joburg who’s interested in men between the ages 30 and 40. She is a massive foodie who is looking to meet a man who shares her zest for life and passion for food.

Andra Mostert Andra is a 56-year-old woman from Cape Town interested in men of any age. She is a marketing executive who is looking for a man who is caring, gentle and ready to have some fun! She is positive, energetic and loves to cook. Simphiwe Jack Mabaso

Simphiwe is a 28-year-old man from Joburg interested in women. He is a television and theatre actor and fitness trainer. He is looking for a lady who is loyal, honest, a go-getter, career-driven and independent. He is a dreamer, a go-getter, loves going to gym and taking care of his body and health. Stacy Anderson Stacy is 34 and from Cape Town and interested in men who are 30 plus. She is a regional events manager and part-time model. She is looking for someone who loves animals, who is adventurous, ambitious and takes care of themselves. She is very family-oriented and takes good care of her health and wellbeing.

Wimpie van der Merwe Wimpie is a 65-year-old man from the Western Cape. Wimpie is a world champion cyclist and the CEO of his own company with a strong and positive mindset. He is interested in meeting ladies from 45 years, who are active, intelligent, have a great sense of humour and someone who is soft-spoken with Christian values. He is easy going, highly focused and lives life to the fullest. ‘Love Is Love’ is set to premiere on SABC 2 later this year.