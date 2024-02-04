Red Bull Shay’iMoto heads to Cape Town

Cape Town - Red Bull Shay’iMoto returns and is set to excite motorsport fans on March 16. The thrilling spinning competition will be hosted in Cape Town for the first time. Fifteen of South Africa's top spinners were selected out of hundreds of video submissions, which closed on January 15.

Sixteen of Mzansi's top spinners will battle it out for bragging rights as this year's Red Bull Shay' iMoto champ. The competition, which is being hosted at Canal Walk, will see spinners from Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mozambique, the Free State and North West battle it out for the top spot. Cape Town dominated the numbers with six contenders. They will fight for the title as they showcase the best tyre-burning skills and stunts, while manoeuvring a tricky obstacle course laid out by some legendary spinners.

The course will feature the likes of “the kitchen”, “the target slide”, and “the make-out corner”. Having originated in Soweto in the late 1980s, spinning grew in popularity over the years and spread across the country, with places like Cape Town embracing the culture. The Mother City has since produced some of the best spinners in the country, including former Red Bull Shay' iMoto contestants, Eddie Rasta and Yaseen Damon, who have both made it to the competition's semi-finals.

Two-time champion Sam Sam will return to defend his title: “I'm excited for the return of Red Bull Shay' iMoto in a different province and venue. Every year is a new challenge for me, but I'm motivated and I look forward to seeing all the new spinners in Cape Town,” he said. Capetonian spinning fans will finally get to witness some of the best spinners in the country come together as they try to control the chaos that comes with spinning a car. Red Bull Shay’iMoto. Picture: Supplied Damon, from Grassy Park, has been part of the competition since 2019.

“It’s an honour to be driving in Cape Town this time round. I’m excited to show off this competition in my home town. “A lot of people in Cape Town don’t have the knowledge of spinning, so I’m hoping this opens up a new world for people who don’t know about it. “This not a hooliganism sport, it’s something you need to see for yourself to experience the thrill.”