SABC reveal an all new line-up at video content fest ‘24

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced its latest structural changes for the newly revamped SABC video entertainment content reveal. In a glitzy SABC Video Entertainment Content Fest ‘24 affair hosted at the Prison Break Market in Fourways, Johannesburg on Tuesday evening, the media were invited to unearth the latest gems the national broadcaster is set to showcase in the next four months.

With a heap of wow moments and a juicy line-up of events, Independent Media Entertainment were part of an elite few invited guests who were introduced to the brand new and not-so-brand-new set-up. SABC Head of Content Lala Tuku announced some of the changes with a special mention taking guests on a trip down memory lane of roughly three decades ago. J Something “Remember Jam Alley? SABC sitcom 'Sgudi 'Snaysi (’Is Good, is Nice’) ? Takalani Sesame, Selimathunzi, one of the very first entertainment shows to grace South African television screens; Selimathunzi, Top Billing and so much more, well some of them are coming back for a repeat alongside a host of other exciting dramas, documentaries, cooking shows, soapies and the second biggest soapie in SA; Skeem Saam is moving to a prime time spot.”

Lala Tuku Tuku also revealed that the three SABC channels will now cater for different entertainment palates as they each take a slice of their own taste. “SABC 1 will be for the Youth, while SABC 2 showcases all of the family orientated shows, SABC will take the lead on all things millennial lifestyle,” she adds. Viewers can look forward to South African podcast duo Mac G and Sol Phenduka who are hosting new SABC 2 show ‘Raid The Cage South Africa’. Media personality and renowned chef, Lorna Maseko returns to S3 with ‘Homegrown Tastes South Africa’ Season 2. While Moshe Ndiki takes the role of host for ‘Ready Steady Cook’ on S3.

The Voice South Africa makes a move to SABC. ‘The Masked Singer SA’ on SABC 3, has been renewed for a second and a third season, while the revived Deal or No Deal SA, produced by Homebrew Films, is also getting a second season and moves to SABC2. The channel also teams up with Primedia Entertainment and Netflix and also their biggest collaboration, BBC Studios. BBC Primetime on S3 will reach 13 million homes in South Africa, marking BBC Studios’ widest-reaching branded service in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) BBC Studios’ first hand-crafted content block in Africa will be available on S3 week nights between 9pm-11pm.

BBC Primetime will give S3 audiences access to a hand-picked selection of BBC Studios’ award-winning dramas, documentaries and factual entertainment. Shows include Luther, Critical, Cheaters, Top Gear, Louis Theroux: Forbidden America and more. BBC Primetime launches in May. Pierre Cloete, the Commercial Director at BBC Studios in Africa said: “I am so excited to launch our first BBC branded block in Africa with SABC. BBC Primetime will be hand-picked for S3 audiences, packed with a selection of incredible programming from our award-winning catalogue. From intense thrillers, crime dramas and inspiring documentaries, this marks our first block for free to air audiences in South Africa, giving 13 million homes access to BBC Studios’ shows. I can’t wait for the 2024 launch.” Sane Zondi, Programming Manager at SABC said, “This partnership with BBC Studios is born out of the need for us to fulfil our commitment in delivering high quality international content to our viewers. We are excited to have access to a vast catalogue from the BBC, and the unlimited world-class entertainment our viewers will be able to enjoy through BBC Primetime on S3.