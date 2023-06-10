SA’s Belinda Davids on getting a Golden Buzzer at Got Talent All Stars

South Africa’s Belinda Davids has been wowing audiences across the world and has recently competed in the Got Talent All-Stars competition.

Our very own Davids did not only receive a standing ovation from the audience and judges, but she also received the ultimate reward for a stellar performance - a golden buzzer. The competition, which is being hosted for the first time in Europe, features artists from more than 70 countries who are previous winners, finalists, or semi-finalists and whose performances have gone viral. Davids, who is originally from Gqeberha, has toured the world with the “Showtime Australia” company, where she performed the production to audiences including the US, UK, Europe, the Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The songstress made time to speak to Weekend Argus amid her busy touring schedule. “It was good to compete against other all-stars. All of them are so incredible at their craft. Being on stage is one of my favourite things. Singing to the judges was so scary but also so cool because they have all made it in their own right. “ She excitedly shared there is nothing better than to go on stage and feel the energy of a crowd or whoever you're singing to. “The adrenaline is so satisfying.”

Davids honestly shared that she was in utter shock when she realised he just got a golden buzzer. “I was in utter shock. I remember walking off stage and asking the tv presenter if it was real. I couldn’t believe it.” According to Davids, one of the most outstanding performances she has had in her life is that of 'Showtime at the Apollo', at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York, in 2017. “I have had some awesome moments, but the Apollo will always stand out for me. That was a full circle moment for me”, she explained.

Davids is on tour at the moment and said she missed home. She shared: “I have a few things up my sleeve, and I look forward to bringing the show home soon. We are planning some big things. Stay tuned!” The sensational songstress returns to Mzanzi for “The Greatest Love of All” at the iconic Mandela Theatre from August 24 to September 10.