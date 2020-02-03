Eugene Mathews, 36, started out as a taxi driver and it was behind the wheel that he honed his comedic skills. Passengers would laugh at the one-liners he shared as he drove them to their destinations, but it was one regular passenger who pushed Mathews on to the stage.
“One day, a customer from Hout Bay went to a comedy show in Long Street at the old Zula Bar and he invited me along. I picked him up to take him to the show and he said, why don’t you just park your cab and come and check it out,” says Mathews.
And the comedy bug bit. So began his new career, which included being part of the ensemble of Soli Philander’s online radio offering, Taxi Radio, and the show of the same name which broadcast on Cape Town TV.
“Nine years later, I’m still in the game,” said Mathews, who is part of the line-up for this year’s Mother City Comedy Festival at the Baxter Theatre.