The classic story of the Emperor’s New Clothes comes to The Drama Factory

Cape Town - “The Emperor’s New Clothes” folk tale written by Hans Christian Andersen will be staged at the kids’ theatre on Saturday.
The Drama Factory presents a well-loved tale with a distinctly South African flavour.
Christine Skinner said that Henu Badenhorst and Jessie Diepeveen will take the audience on a journey behind the scenes at the emperor’s palace.
“The show will be on July 8 and 15 and will be split into sessions, a morning session at 10am then another one at 12pm. Each show will be at least 50 minutes long,” said Skinner.
The tale is about an emperor who was so excessively fond of new clothes that he spent all his money in dress. He did not trouble himself in the least about his soldiers; nor did he care to go either to the theatre or the chase except for the opportunities then afforded him for displaying his new clothes.
He had a different suit for each hour of the day and as of any other king or emperor, one is accustomed to say, "he is sitting in council," it was always said of him, “The Emperor is sitting in his wardrobe.”
Along comes Charlotte, who decides to expose him for the world to see. Can she convince him that she is making him a magical cloak which is only visible to clever people? To find out, go and join the children’s theatre for some family fun.
The Drama Factory is the perfect venue to enjoy top-quality entertainment with a group of friends or family. The solar-powered inverter ensures the show will always go on, even when there is load shedding!
It is situated at 10 Comprop Square, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, and parking is available at the venue.
Bookings can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.