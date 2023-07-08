The classic story of the Emperor’s New Clothes comes to The Drama Factory

Christine Skinner said that Henu Badenhorst and Jessie Diepeveen will take the audience on a journey behind the scenes at the emperor’s palace.

“The show will be on July 8 and 15 and will be split into sessions, a morning session at 10am then another one at 12pm. Each show will be at least 50 minutes long,” said Skinner.

The tale is about an emperor who was so excessively fond of new clothes that he spent all his money in dress. He did not trouble himself in the least about his soldiers; nor did he care to go either to the theatre or the chase except for the opportunities then afforded him for displaying his new clothes.