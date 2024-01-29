The Franschhoek Literary Festival is back

Cape Town - The Franschhoek Literary Festival is a feast for bookworms. The festival recently announced the dates for its highly anticipated event, so literature enthusiasts, mark your calendars. The annual celebration of words, culture and loads of ideas will be held from May 17 to 19.

Festival programme director Jennifer Ball said: “The 2024 Franschhoek Literary Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the magic found within ideas, words, and stories. “We’re thrilled to provide a unique platform where diverse voices converge to inspire, challenge, and engage.” Festival programme director Jennifer Ball . Picture: Supplied The 2024 Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF) is poised to captivate audiences with an extraordinary line-up of local, pan-African, and international authors.

This year’s gathering will attract book lovers and thinkers from around the world, providing a unique platform for exchanging ideas and exploring South Africa’s rich literary landscape with thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive workshops. With a commitment to advancing the culture of reading, the festival’s non-profit mandate includes initiatives to support disadvantaged communities in the Franschhoek Valley by funding books, employing library facilitators, and nurturing a love for reading among thousands of learners annually. Franschhoek Literary Festival. Picture: Supplied Regular weekly library lessons across 65 classes were established, and the FLF has donated R1.7 million in books and library materials. It continues to positively influence the reading experience of at least 3 000 learners each year.

The festival provides a platform for open and progressive discourse with participation from renowned local and international authors and thought leaders. Informal discussions are the hallmark of the festival with spirited debates on a variety of topical issues.

Book lovers will be treated to a variety of books coupled with live performances, film screenings, writing workshops and other exciting activities to tantalise their literary tastes. Not forgetting the lighter, inspirational, and fun sessions guaranteed to stimulate the senses. Business breakfasts, live performances, film screenings and writing workshops complete the excellent offering.