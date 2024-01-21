The MSC is officially open for cruise season, and here’s what to expect

Cape Town - MSC Cruises recently opened the South Africa 2024/25 cruise season that will feature MSC Musica. The vessel will start her season in November with departures from the recently inaugurated, R330-million Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban and conclude her time in South Africa in April next year with departures from Cape Town.

Managing Director of MSC Cruises South Africa Ross Volk told the Weekend Argus: “Our goal is to continue to offer our growing cruising community in South Africa the best product and excellent service. “Our commitment to driving the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry in our country is stronger than ever before. We look forward to welcoming regular and new cruisers alike on board in 2024/25.” The elegant Sanremo Casino on the MSC Musica. Picture: Supplied For the first-time cruisers, don’t fret, we’ve asked the questions you need to know.

Ross explains: “First-time cruisers can expect 34 sailings on MSC Musica and visits to some of the most picturesque destinations in Southern Africa. They can also expect comfortable accommodation, great food, world-class entertainment and the best in service and quality from MSC Cruises, all-inclusive. “MSC Musica has a range of amenities and activities suitable for the whole family. The Kids and Teens Clubs ensure that kids of all ages are entertained. Guests can enjoy Broadway-style shows in the stunning Teatro La Scala. “The various lounges and bars on board offer the best in world-class entertainment and the Q32 Disco or Sanremo Casino are great ways to end off the night.”

The 16-deck MSC Musica offers a distinctive cruise experience centred on elegance, comfort and hospitality with 1 275 guest cabins. The ship’s central foyer has a three-tier waterfall and a see-through piano suspended on a crystal floor above a pool of shimmering water. MSC Musica provides a choice of eight indoor and two outdoor lounges and bars, four restaurants, three swimming pools, a nightclub, boutique shops, a library, a games room and for families, there are dedicated areas for children of all ages with special clubs for toddlers and teens. Live entertainment is offered in the Teatro La Scala and a lavish spa is available for those wishing to unwind.

Ross says locally sourced entertainment always makes the South African visit a valued bonus. “Our on-board facilities, including entertainment, are always tailored to the South African market because we know exactly what they enjoy. This has and will continue to evolve and improve with time. “Our theme cruises always include local South African entertainment including well-known DJs, artists, comedians and performers loved by South Africans across the board. Our ship entertainment remains world-class with Broadway-style shows in the theatre every evening to entertain guests.