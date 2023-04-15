Tygerberg Children’s Choir the only choir from Africa to participate in UK competition this month

Cape Town - The Tygerberg Children’s Choir will travel to the UK to perform in two concerts, while also taking part in one of the biggest choir competitions in the world. The choir that was awarded a double gold at the 10th World Choir Games in Pretoria in 2018, is ranked fourth in the Interkultur’s world ranking currently.

The choir is set to be the only one from South Africa and Africa to take part in the Interkultur choir competition on April 28. The choir conductor, Karina Erasmus said the choir planned to defend their double gold in the world games in Belgium in 2020, but Covid-19 stopped all their plans when the competition was cancelled. “We had a very difficult time during Covid and at the end of February 2022 we ended up with only 40 choir members.

“We kept on practising online during Covid and so many choir members could not cope with no social or physical interaction at normal practices, so they ended membership of the choir. “Currently we are 67 choir members, we toured to Namibia for the first time in September 2022 and now we are ready to compete internationally again. We are excited about our first concert since 2019 in the Endler Hall in Stellenbosch on 16 April at 4pm,” she said. The choir that rehearses every Tuesday evening, for two hours, as well as on Saturdays for at least four hours or more, and consists of children from different schools around the city of Cape Town will have their own concert in Barnsley on April 25, as well as a joint concert with the Barnsley choirs on April 26.

Both concerts were sold out within two days after the bookings opened. The choir is also invited to sing at the Gala concert of the competition with three other choirs from Great Britain and Finland. Matthew Marinus who is 14 years old and sings alto in the choir said: “I feel super grateful and excited for the opportunity given to the choir. I am looking forward to meeting new people and singing in the York Minster”. Isabella Willoughby who is 15 years old and sings soprano said: “I am extremely excited to be travelling to the UK to compete, and being the only choir in Africa to compete. I am proud to be representing my country and continent. I am looking forward to the competition and hopefully winning! I am also looking forward to hearing other choirs sing and meeting possibly new friends”.