Cape Town - Alan Strang’s fascination and attraction to six horses leads him to blind them in a pathological act of violence. Strang is examined by Dr Martin Dysart, who has been tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy’s violence.

The lead characters in Peter Shaffer’s award-winning 1973 psychological thriller, Equus, are portrayed by Sven Ruygrok as Alan Strang and Graham Hopkins as Dr Martin Dysart. The pair are joined by Monique Basson, Maggie Gericke, Andrew Roux, Mark Goldberg, Cassandra Mapanda and Len-Barry Simons.

Shaffer was inspired to write Equus when he heard of a crime involving a 17-year-old boy who blinded six horses in a town near Suffolk, England. He wanted to write a fictional account of what might have caused the incident, without knowing details of the crime.

Equus is on at Theatre on the Bay after revivals in the West End and across the US over the past 10 years.

The 27-year-old Ruygrok, who came to fame in the Spud film series, told Weekend Argus he first encountered Equus while still at high school.

“I was working with Fred Abrahamse (Equus director) in 2015 on a play called Epstein and I pitched the idea of Equus to him. I first encountered the play in grade 10 and I don’t think I fully understood it back then.

“But in working on it now and having spent some time getting to know the character of Alan, you can see it’s superb writing and a layered and complex character,” he said.

Alan has a twisted sense of spirituality, passion and sexuality.

“He’s a 17-year-old boy who has this attraction to horses. Now I can’t relate to sexual attraction to a horse, but I do know what it’s like to be a boy and be confused by sex, religion and psychology,” said Ruygrok.

In 2007, Equus was revived for a West End production, with Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe playing Alan. The casting of then 17-year-old Radcliffe caused controversy since the role of Alan Strang required him to appear naked. Radcliffe insisted in interviews that he should portray the character as required by the script.

Ruygrok said Radcliffe’s approach to the nudity was “callous” and said he looked at the nudity in a different context.

“I had to look at things from a moral and ethical standpoint. You have to look at it and see if it is required for the role and then make a decision, but it’s still your body on display for hundreds of eyes.”

Some of the cast play horses and wear costumes designed by Marcel Meyer.

Ruygrok said acting with humans playing horses presented a challenge.

“The actor must not act with the actor and you have to look the horse in the eye, as opposed to the person. I also find that when you look at these horses you get to understand Alan’s fascination with them because they are beautiful. I’ve had audience members come up to me after the show and they told me they get it. The horses are sexy,” he said.

Equus is on at Theatre on the Bay until April 20. Tickets are available from Computicket.