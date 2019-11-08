Anxiety in children dictates the way they learn and behave. Essentially that reflects in the way they handle their emotions.
Family And Marriage Society of South Africa (Famsa) will be hosting the Anxious Child Lecture on November 13. The talk aims at talking about medication
and other support systems that are known to minimise anxiety in children
Social worker and play therapist, Leila Falletisch will be the guest speaker at the lecture said: “How you explain anxiety to children is going to be a big part of the lecture and the different ways of helping them. I will also give three or four case studies where I have worked with children. This will discuss what has worked.”
“There’s almost an epidemic. We live in a very stressful environment, there is universal stresses, there’s national stresses and there’s economic stresses. Children are incredibly sensitive and so they absorb what is happening around them,” she added.