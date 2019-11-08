Famsa lecture to tackle anxiety in children









File photo: Pexels. Anxiety in children dictates the way they learn and behave. Essentially that reflects in the way they handle their emotions. Family And Marriage Society of South Africa (Famsa) will be hosting the Anxious Child Lecture on November 13. The talk aims at talking about medication and other support systems that are known to minimise anxiety in children Social worker and play therapist, Leila Falletisch will be the guest speaker at the lecture said: “How you explain anxiety to children is going to be a big part of the lecture and the different ways of helping them. I will also give three or four case studies where I have worked with children. This will discuss what has worked.” “There’s almost an epidemic. We live in a very stressful environment, there is universal stresses, there’s national stresses and there’s economic stresses. Children are incredibly sensitive and so they absorb what is happening around them,” she added.

Falletisch qualified as a social worker in 1986 and has had a private practice since 1998.

She said children who are left undiagnosed and unsupported in childhood will become adults who struggle with anxiety. If it’s understood at a young age then they get supported and learn to manage that.

“The children who are told ‘stop crying, it’s nothing to worry about’ are the ones who will have struggles later on,” she said.

She said she’s worked with children as young as three years-old who now have to go to preschool. She added that many of them have anxiety due to separation from their mother.

Ilitha Labantu’s spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali said the possible causes include a combination of biological, psychological and social distress.

“Parents should take note of changes in their child's behaviour such as fatigue or loss of appetite, lack of concentration, insomnia, social isolation, agitation. It could lead to a heightened sense of depression and could lead to thoughts of suicide.

“It becomes particularly important nowadays to create this enabling environment for children to confide in their parents because of the high incident rate of sexual abuse,” he added.

Weekend Argus