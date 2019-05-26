Nadiya Hussain giving a cooking demonstration in Johannesburg. Supplied

Cape Town - Nadiya Hussain won the hearts of the TV viewers when she became the first British-Muslim winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2015, launching her to worldwide stardom. Since winning Bake Off, the 34-year-old has become the face of many BBC-produced cooking programmes, establishing herself as a firm favourite in households and leading to a British government report on community cohesion, stating Hussain had done “more for British-Muslim relations than 10 years of government policy”.

Hussain recently visited South Africa to promote her forthcoming series, Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey, which will debut on BBC Lifestyle on May 29 at 8pm.

She also treated herself to the local cuisine and while she couldn’t get her hands on any milk tart or koeksisters, she did try other local favourites.

“I told my kids I was coming to South Africa and instantly they were like ‘you’re going on a safari without us’. But for me it’s always about the food and I managed to find some halaal biltong and somebody said to get some Mrs Balls Chutney, so I’ve got that, and some rusks,” she said.

In Asian Odyssey, Hussain makes a surprising discovery about her DNA, taking her on her first solo trip to explore the culture, places and food of Thailand and Cambodia.

Her search for connections in these countries takes her from the world famous temples of Angkor Wat, in the north of Cambodia, to a Muslim island in the deep south of Thailand.

But her favourite food destination so far has been Nepal, where she filmed for almost two weeks.

“I ate really well in Nepal and they eat butter, they need it because it’s cold and it provides warmth. But anywhere someone says it’s okay to eat butter I love, because we get told too often that we can do this and can’t do that. I’m not a believer in that, you should eat what you love,” said Hussain.

At the time of her Bake Off victory, she was a housewife from Leeds with three children and a husband who worked in IT. After winning the competition the family moved to Milton Keynes so Hussain could pursue her new TV career.

She has since gone on to star in her own BBC shows, including The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites.

Nothing prepared the baking star for the heightened media attention after her Bake Off win and the new cooking celebrity status she enjoys.

“There was some prep and they tell you what could happen, but it wasn’t the moment I was on television but the moment they released our names to the public that’s scary, because you’re in a bubble when filming and then you’re put out there with an awful picture.

“It was disheartening because under my name was ‘housewife’ and a lot of comments and some of the things I read said how I must be on benefits and I live off of the government, which were nasty,” said Hussain.

She has since learned how to deal with fame but also manage ‘extreme anxiety’ as detailed in her recent documentary, Nadiya: Anxiety and Me.

In 2016, she was also commissioned to bake a cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday celebrations. She chose to bake an orange drizzle cake with orange curd and orange butter cream.

“I did it and then when I presented it to the Queen, Prince Philip came along and she introduced me as the person who won Bake Off and in the moment, I thought ‘get in there!’ That’s when you know you’ve done it if the Queen introduces you,” she said.

While the BBC has no official plans to commission any series with Hussain in South Africa, she is excited by the prospect and called the proposition “a great idea”.