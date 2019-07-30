Frankie, former carthorse in the North West, was found weighing less than 50% of her normal body weight.

Cape Town - Freezing temperatures are causing discomfort to the Western Cape’s donkey population - which face far more severe threats than just the cold weather. The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has made appeals for funding to help its more than 200 donkeys with shelter, water and food over winter. Founder Jonno Sherwin said the biggest challenge the sanctuary faces was keeping a constant stream of funding.

“Donkeys do not do well in cold, their coats are absorbent and coarse so when they get wet and it’s cold they are susceptible to hypothermia. Cattle get wet out in the range and they are okay, donkeys not so much.”

He said the ongoing drought in the region had worsened conditions for the domesticated creatures.

“Grazing is our critical point. The Karoo is in a massive drought at the moment and our borehole is pumping at 15% capacity and we’re going through 32 000 litres a day, so we can only pump water for drinking and cannot irrigate anywhere.

“We go through 80 hay bales costing R6000 a day. We know it’s not sustainable, but we’re not a kill shelter and have a no euthanasia policy.”

The sanctuary is 2km outside the small Karoo town of Prince Albert, where 10 full-time workers also take care of 36 horses on the property.

The sanctuary receives a monthly donation from the American non-profit, Network for Animals, and other small donations, but most of the funding comes directly from Sherwin, who runs an online furniture business.

According to a study by the University of Cambridge, there are an estimated 44 million donkeys in the world and Sherwin said the global population was under immense threat from Asian markets.

“There’s a global genocide of donkeys. There’s a rush for skins in China, being used in traditional medicine.”

He said around 10 million were slaughtered every year and shipped to Asian markets for all sorts of by-products, and that most of the donkeys in South Africa were being abused and stolen from rural areas.

While it is not illegal to slaughter donkeys, Sherwin said it should be done in an ethical and humane manner following the Animals Protection Act and meeting safety guidelines.

The humane slaughter of a donkey is defined as driving “a captive bolt to the head which renders the animal unconscious and then its throat is slit”.

“They’re stolen out of the kraals and then given a blow to the head and skinned while they are still alive with the carcases dumped in the river. There’s anthrax issues and generally the meat is not used and just rots out.”

It’s estimated that a donkey skin can fetch up to R7500 once in Asia, with a 40-foot shipping container able to carry around 5000 skins worth more than R37 million. Rhino horns fetch up to R850000 per kilogram on the Asian market.

According to Human Society International, a restriction of 7300 hides may be exported from South Africa every year. But there is no legislation blocking the export of donkey hides.

Sherwin said he would like the South African government to institute an all-out ban on the export of skins.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said donkey hides contain gelatine, which was used for medicinal purposes with anti-ageing properties, to treat insomnia and improve blood circulation.

Sherwin said his biggest initiative at the moment has been to re-home donkeys, but there were many obstacles.

Donkeys cannot be re-homed anywhere within the African Horse Sickness area, which covers the greater Cape Town area, Stellenbosch and Paarl and the West Coast. This leaves just the Garden Route and Gauteng as viable options for re-homing.

The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary was begun by Sherwin in 2014 with just four donkeys. It soon swelled to more than 300, becoming the largest donkey sanctuary in Africa. “I was tipped to investigate an auction in Hartswater in the Northern Cape with 500 donkeys going up for slaughter and 200 horses because of the drought.”