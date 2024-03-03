20 000 pre-loved sports shoes for SA’s children

Cape Town - The campaign, called In My Shoes, has been making a difference in children’s lives since 2023. It is the brainchild of Irishman Ciarán McHugh and London-based businessman Kevin Grant, originally from Bloemfontein.

The campaign aims to tackle the issue of South African township children going barefoot. The initiative has grown from a simple concept into a widespread campaign, sending thousands of pre-loved shoes to those in need. The campaign called In My Shoes has been making a difference in children’s lives since 2023. Picture: File Tim Humam, who spoke on behalf of the charity, said the campaign had resonated deeply within the Irish community, garnering support from children, parents and educators alike. “Schools have embraced the initiative, fostering a culture of generosity and appreciation among students,” he said.

In My Shoes partners with leading South African NGOs, such as Connect Academy, the CATCH Trust, and Masi Sports, to efficiently distribute shoes to children in need. Catherine McGee, In My Shoes Campaign Manager, highlighted the potential benefits, which included improved school attendance, enhanced safety, boosted self-esteem and access to after-school sports. The 500 boxes of shoes arrived in South Africa last week and are expected to be distributed soon.