200 top-notch brands confirmed for Decorex Africa

Cape Town - Decorex Africa continues to set new standards, inspire creativity and offer invaluable opportunities for exhibitors and visitors as it celebrates its 30th year . Cape Town Décor and Design Week is a multi-destination programme of open showrooms, workshops, talks and networking events, offering the opportunity to go behind the scenes with some of Cape Town’s most compelling talents, who will be showcasing their latest collections and lines at Decorex itself.

Whether you’re a restaurateur or a home chef, the show dishes up inspiration and direction in abundance so set your timer for 22-25 June for the event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Decorex will showcase the work of up-and-coming designers, artists and artisans. Last year it witnessed an impressive attendance of over 21 000 visitors and this year the organisers y anticipating even greater growth. The event which has been at the forefront of decor, design and lifestyle trends for three decades, resonates with many people.

Executive creative director Decorex Africa Bielle Bellingham said that this was due to the fact that Decorex has always been ahead of the latest trends in design. “This year we have the Future of Design, with an impressive lineup of South Africa's top design authorities talking about some of the most pressing issues currently facing the design industry and revealing the approaches they are taking to future proof their output,” added Bellingham. Decorex also offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay ahead of the curve and be inspired by the latest trends.

It offers inspiration and ideas with a diverse range of exhibitors, featuring a wide array of products, services and expert advice. It is hosting 200 exhibitors this year, and for the first time popular online retailer Superbalist.com is bringing its virtual store to life with a physical presence at the show. Bellingham emphasized that the industry was no longer allowing change to happen passively, but instead actively choosing the changes they wish to see.

A Cape-Town based food design specialists Studio H will launch their millet report at the show through a striking interactive installation called ‘Don’t Feed the Birds’. The title was drawn from the discovery that it’s almost impossible to find millet that is fit for human consumption in South Africa. Studio H’s founder Hannerie Visser will present a talk at the Future of Design Studio.

‘As a future food design studio, we are constantly confronted with all the ways in which our food system is broken – from gender inequality to food shortages due to load shedding, to the global water crisis, and a population growing faster than our food supply,' said Visser. Visser said that through various projects, they were investigating ways in which they could use food to draw attention to these issues and hopefully find solutions. Local chefs will also fire up the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre with live demo’s of their favourite dishes using the latest Samsung appliances.