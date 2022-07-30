Alexander Sinton High School principals honoured

Cape Town - In celebrating their 71st birthday, Alexander Sinton High School opened a museum that showcased their role in the struggle for freedom. Two halls were also renamed, after the first principal and vice-principal.

The unveiling of Franklin P Joshua and Wilfred J Arendse halls took place on Saturday, in the presence of the two men’s relatives, former teaching staff, pupils and the extended community. The school was actively involved in the 1970s and 1980s anti-apartheid uprisings and they made headlines when they barricaded the police into their school in 1985. FORMER president, Nelson Mandela at the school. l GENEVIEVE SERRA After Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, he visited the school.

The former deputy principal and history teacher, Fazilet Bell, who was part of the organising of the event said both men had shaped the school’s history. “Many leading citizens were mentored by these leaders and a dedicated cadre of teachers who sacrificed for the children despite the dire conditions under apartheid. “We could not have the 70th anniversary, last year, because of Covid-19. We wanted to celebrate this milestone by honouring the legacy of our fathers.”

The Art-focus Hall was named after Joshua and the foyer housing the Sinton Museum was named after Arendse, who had left R34 834 to the school. THE former principals, Wilfred Arendse and Franklin Joshua. l GENEVIEVE SERRA The two men’s former colleague, Robert Green, shared how Arendse had encouraged children to speak German, while Joshua had driven around to matric pupils homes at night to observe whether they were studying. “He stood up for teachers and he wasn’t afraid of the inspectors,” said Green while describing Joshua. “He knew every student and family.”

Arendse’s family described him as a cat-lover and perfectionist who loved classical music and had a passion for teaching. Current history teacher, Stephen Lebethe, said they were working towards making the school part of a heritage site due to its role in the apartheid struggle and sports. “The role the school played in sports and the Sinton boycotts, the entire school community were involved and we have joined a project called the unheard heritage so that Sinton can become a heritage site in the Western Cape.”