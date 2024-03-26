An exhibition to give us pause for thought

Sometimes out out of tragedy and devastation, amazing art can arise from the ashes, giving us pause for thought. This is what Tamlin Blake is giving us in her exhibition at the Sisonke Gallery called After the Fire, a reflection on a personal moment in history.

Her objects, made with skill, craftsmanship and deep intent, forever reflect a moment in history. A devastating fire decimated a large portion of a private home in the Winelands in 2020 and extensively damaged a well-loved art collection housed there. This affected Blake deeply because many of the artworks were by artist friends or artists she admired. In some cases, all that was left of paintings on the walls were the metal hanging fixtures and stains where the oil paint had melted to the floor. After the fire, dozens of old fine china remnants were found among the debris which Blake salvaged for this significant exhibition. The artworks created from the shards grew into echoes of the objects they had once been.