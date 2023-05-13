Bunch of activities kids can do this Mother’s Day

Fun and caring activities can be done with your mom this Mother’s Day.
Cape Town - With the clock ticking and Mother’s Day being celebrated in a matter of hours here are some fun and caring activities to do with you mom.
Country Living writer, Erin Cavoto, shares the fun activities you can do with mom to make the day special.
- Schedule quality time with your mom and play games together.
- Help your mother with something on her to-do list at home like cleaning the coffee maker, wiping the dishes and setting the table for dinner together.
- Do gardening together.
- Take a stroll in the park or at your local botanical garden.
- Try an interactive drawing activity together. By having an at home painting night, get some canvases, palettes, paints, easels, and brushes, and get ready to paint and give your paintings to Mom as a gift when you are done.
- Cook a favourite family recipe together.
- Go grocery shopping or choose from what is in your cupboard and choose something that mom likes from a cookbook and help with tasks in the kitchen. This is measuring ingredients, pressing the button on the food processor or being in charge of the kitchen timer for example.
It is important to celebrate and honour the mother of the family and this shows how much you love her and by doing all these activities, you show respect, honour, and love towards your mothers.