Chance to see the best of SA wildlife and nature photography

Cape Town - Photographers, both amateur and professional, and lovers of wildlife and nature photography are invited to an exhibition showcasing the shortlisted and winning photographs of the South African Photographer of the Year competition entrants at the Orms showroom in Roeland Street. The South African Photographer of the Year competition is an annual highlight for amateur and professional photographers, celebrating the diversity and beauty of South African and African wildlife and nature.

It’s a platform for showcasing exceptional talent and offers participants a chance to gain recognition while contributing to nature conservation. And it’s a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and wildlife through the lens of South Africa’s finest photographers. The exhibition is open on Friday, April 5 from 9am to 3pm and Saturday, April 6, from 9am to noon at Orms Showroom, 56 Roeland Street, Cape Town City Centre and there is no entrance fee.

Sardine Hunt: Don Hunter 2022 Nick Joubert: Valley of the queen 2022 “South African Photographer of the Year’s vision is to be known for promoting, inspiring and supporting South African photographers. “We aim to exist because we care about conservation and hope that through awareness and art, we can encourage more conservation efforts within South Africa,” said organisers. “South African Photographer of the Year’s mission is to give photographers of all levels with an interest in wildlife and nature a prestigious platform to compete and showcase their work taken in South Africa by creating a unique wildlife and nature competition that aims to make a difference.”