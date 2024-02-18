Euodia Samson releases second book of self-discovery

While drama lovers can now see actress and author Euodia Samson every Sunday in her role as Cheryl in M-Net’s newest multi-generational drama, Summertide, book lovers can look forward to adding her second book, Know Thyself, to their collection. The book takes a look at a more holistic mental health approach compared to her previous book, Heal Your Gut, which focused on promoting healthy living and good eating.

The Cape Town-born TV personality is known for her roles in local soapies including Arendsvlei, Waterfront, and Onder Draai die Duiwel Rond. She is also the African Academy-nominated actress for the Netflix movie Angeliena. Euodia is a trained tension and trauma release therapist, has a diploma in Communication and Counselling from the College of Applied Psychology, and is an Integrated Wellness Consultant. Cape Town 090420-Clockwise from left: Mary Daniels (Sheila), Lee-Ann van Rooi (Berni), Roxanne Blaise (Jo-Ann), Denise Newman (Cassandra) and Euodia Samson (Moira): the cast of Sister Breyani, tuck in at the Baxter. Reporter Zane Henry. Picture Jeffrey Abrahams She told Weekend Argus: “The book has personal anecdotes on various topics of discussion. It’s semi-autobiographical and looks at how I went about rediscovering myself.

“I hope this will allow others to tell their own story, and accept it all; the good, the bad, and the ugly, and celebrate their journey as I am doing.” The 54-year-old has wholeheartedly embraced her journey as an author in the past two years. Three years ago, her sons having moved out, the health and wellness ambassador found herself with an empty nest and more time on her hands, and decided to start a daily Facebook Live show.

The show was well received and encouraged Samson to expand her counselling and consultation work. “As a tension and trauma release therapist and counsellor for the last eight years or so, one realises that there are things people have blind spots for.

“They repeat cycles of behaviour and get stuck in patterns that are often destructive, and have no clue as to why they do it. Counselling is the place where we delve into the exploration of the reasons why, but not all have the resources to come to counselling and some are still very hesitant to seek it,” said Samson, adding that the book and her subsequent speaking engagements were her way of making this type of healing more accessible. She said the new book focuses on areas she had to work on. cover: Know Thyself. Picture: Supplied “I had to do an in-depth exploration of self, to fully understand myself, my triggers, and my beliefs about various things, and get to the origin of those understandings, to not only get to a place of true acceptance of myself but have a clear idea of what would make me truly happy and content.”

The book is aimed at a wide age range, but Euodia said it was particularly helpful for those in their thirties and older. “I do find that late thirties and middle-age people seem to have more of a crisis, as their set friends, behaviours, interests and job environment suddenly do not bring them the joy and satisfaction it once did. “Then they start grappling with the reasons why, and often, like I mention in my book, one starts blaming and naming and shaming everything external for this lack of joy, but it’s the inward things that need looking at and rediscovering. Through the exercise portion after every chapter, I hope that readers will not just read the book but do the exploratory exercises to truly benefit from this book.”