Four recommended books to cuddle up with in May

Why not cosy up with one of these books on these cold wintry days in May?

Exclusive Books has recommended the following four books for reading.

A Long Letter to my Daughter. Picture Supplied.

A Long Letter to my Daughter is the youth memoir of Marita van der Vyver, one of the most loved Afrikaans authors.

It is the heart-warming letter from an Afrikaans mom to her French speaking daughter about growing up in apartheid South Africa in the 1960s and 1970s.

Sparks Like Stars. Picture: Supplied.

Sparks Like Stars is another brilliant and compelling novel by best-selling author Nadia Hashimi, about an Afghan-American woman’s quest to return to Kabul and learn the truth about her family, who perished in the 1978 coup.

Mind Your Own Business. Picture: Supplied.

Mind Your Own Business details 12 crucial lessons on entrepreneurship; offering a fresh perspective, savvy advice and practical measures to put in place.

Nevi Letcher found herself doing this.

She worked her way up in corporate, invested in her personal development and climbed the ladder fast, racing down the same track every day, plugging holes, negotiating deals, coaching and directing her team, developing and tweaking successful strategies to bring big brands to life.

The Soul of a Woman. Picture: Supplied.

The wise, warm, defiant new book from literary legend Isabel Allende – a meditation on power, feminism and what it means to be a woman.

As a child, Isabel Allende watched her mother, abandoned by her husband, provide for her three small children.

As a young woman coming of age in the late 1960s, she rode the first wave of feminism.

She has seen what has been accomplished by the movement in the course of her lifetime.

And over the course of three marriages, she has learnt how to grow as a woman while having a partner, when to step away, and the rewards of embracing one’s sexuality.