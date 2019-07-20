Chantel Erfort-Manuel. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

I have friends who have costly memberships at gyms they have not set foot inside one for months. With July being savings month, I decided to research how to work out on a budget. Here are some of the tips I picked up.

Train at home

Using your own body weight is probably one of the cheapest and most effective ways to work out. And if you feel uncertain about how best to leverage your body weight for a good training session, look no further than your cellphone.

Parkrun

Every Saturday morning there are Parkruns at 209 locations around the country.and they’re free. See parkrun.co.za for details.

Social running groups

Many people don’t want to run alone, often for safety reasons, but don’t want to commit to joining a running club. If you fall into this category, there are a number of social running groups you can meet up with. Check out theroadrunner.co.za

Enjoy ‘movement snacks’

If it’s not only financial constraints keeping you from working out, but time constraints too, try including small workouts in your day. This could include taking the stairs at work.

Challenge others

Chances are, there are others around you who are also trying to up their fitness game without breaking the bank. So, why not team up or challenge each other? There are loads of challenges on the internet.

Get going before you sign up

If you get into the habit of exercising before you join the gym, you can hit the ground running. Also ask about the different membership packages available.

