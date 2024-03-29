High School Band Slam: schools rock at competition

Cape Town - The V&A Waterfront’s annual High School Band Slam ended on a high note with Bergvliet High School coming out tops and Belhar Secondary taking the second position. Third and fourth place was taken by Pinelands High School and Parel Vallei.

Bergvliet walked off with a cash prize of R25 000 including R25 000 worth of music Equipment from Bothners. Usaamah Adams of the V&A Waterfront’s Coordinator for Events and Entertainment shared that Belhar received R1 500 in cash, Pinelands, R10 000 and Parel Vallei, R10 000. Bergvliet High School came in first place at the High School Band Slam held at the V&A Waterfront. supplied image The event was held between March 7 and March 15 2024 at the Amphitheatre.

Via their Facebook page, Bergvliet High School shared their elation: Teachers willing to teach, learners eager to learn. Hours and hours of rehearsals and fine tuning = phenomenal success tonight. What a fabulous 67th birthday present.” Belhar Secondary School came in second place at the High School Band Slam held at the V&A Waterfront. supplied image Belhar High School principal, Eunice Meter said it was a great achievement considering the social- economic background learners faced daily.

“In the heart of Belhar, where resilience meets talent, the Belhar High School Band has once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit of its learners,” she said. “Despite facing considerable hurdles due to limited resources and backgrounds marked by disadvantage, our band has soared to remarkable heights, securing a commendable second place out of 13 schools in the prestigious Band Slam competition. “I am immensely honoured to witness the unwavering dedication and passion exhibited by our learners.

“Their achievement not only reflects their musical prowess but also stands as a testament to their perseverance and determination in the face of adversity. “A special tribute must be paid to Ms. Fortuin, our esteemed music teacher, whose unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have nurtured the raw talent within our learners, shaping them into the exceptional musicians they are today.?”’ Music teacher, Kelly Fortuin said it was well deserved.