Cape Town - Grandparents’ Day is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to show your love and appreciation to your grandparents.

September 10 is Grandparents’ Day and it’s an opportunity to honour the relationship between grandchildren and grandparents. Grandparents and their grandchildren share a special bond and you can show them you love and appreciate them by doing small things like giving them a big hug, playing together or just watching your favourite cartoons. Iyana Gqoboka, 5, said that he loves his grandparents and now it’s time to for him to do something nice for them.

“Every night when gogo (grandma) is around, she helps me get ready for bed,” said Iyana. Iyana said that his grandmother sings with him sometimes and she has also thought him to pray before they sleep, almost every night they pray together over the phone. Meanwhile, his grandfather likes playing soccer with him.

Iyana said that his paternal grandmother allows him to play games with her phone and sometimes feeds him reads him stories before bedtime. Iyana said that he is going to make a card and small gift for his grandparents to show their appreciation. “I have a cool nickname for my grandmother, I call her ‘GO-GO’,” he said.

Judy MacGregor, owner of Fun Mamma SA, has also shared some fun crafts that kids can do, such as personalised pillowcases using crayons, and kids can draw themselves on to wax paper (the shiny side). MacGregor shared another craft idea especially if your grandparents don't live near you, kids can send a hug by drawing around their hands on a paper and cut them out. “Write a message and attach them together with ribbon,” said MacGregor.