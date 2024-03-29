Knowing your basic human rights as a child

Cape Town - This month, South Africans celebrated Human Rights Day. As a child, your rights are also protected and that includes having a right to shelter, education or a family environment.

According to the Western Cape Government, children’s rights are entrenched in Section 28 in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution of South Africa and being a child means that you are under the age of 18. All children have a right to be protected and loved according to our human rights. pic: Western Cape Government They state that every child has the right to: * The right to family care, love and protection and the responsibility to show love, respect and caring to others especially the elderly.

* The right to a clean environment and the responsibility to take care of their environment by cleaning the space they live in. * A right to food and the responsibility not to be wasteful. * A right to good quality education and the responsibility to learn and respect their teachers and peers.