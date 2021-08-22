Local exhibition spotlights friendship between Maya Angelou and Margaret Courtney-Clarke

A photographic exhibition that tells the story of the friendship between esteemed poet the late Dr Maya Angelou and Namibian photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke is on at the SMAC Gallery in Woodstock. The exhibition titled Phenomenal Women, is named after Angelou’s 1978 poem which bears testament to the bond between the two women who met in 1987 after the poet became fascinated with Courtney-Clarke’s photographs of the Ndebele and their art.

The display includes photographs of Angelou taken by Courtney-Clarke, images of the two women and memorabilia exchanged between them, along with a selection of Angelou’s poems. As an auditory backdrop to the exhibition, a compiled reading of Angelou’s A Brave and Startling Truth will be played, parts of which were recorded by Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys. Angelou and Courtney-Clarke met in 1987 when someone gave Angelou a copy of Courtney-Clarke’s book, Ndebele. Angelou then extended an invitation for Courtney-Clark to visit her in the US.

Courtney-Clarke said she was honoured but also intimidated upon receiving the invitation. “But as I and so many others of her extended family had discovered, she had an extraordinary gift of making others feel comfortable and at ease,” she said. This was to be the first of many visits over 27 years.

Courtney-Clarke was led to share these items and images in this exhibition by recalling how Angelou shared her life with the world. “Her favourite quote was, ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you'. Many lives have been touched and changed because of Maya,” she said. She added: “Through her convictions on unconditional love, family loyalty, education, faith, dignity, hard work, sharing, truth and forgiveness; I hope that their lives, their insight may touch lives in South Africa, too.”

Margaret Courtney-Clarke and Maya Angelou in 2013, the year before she died. Picture: Supplied The photographer described their friendship as “one of mutual respect and esteem for each other’s endeavours”. Courtney-Clarke added that the mutual attraction between the two was that neither of them were what they seemed. “I appeared to be a European but I was born and raised in Africa, with an innate understanding of Africa... while Maya, a black woman, appeared to be an African, but was American, born and raised in the United States.”

“Our differences did not divide us. they brought us together, in a meeting of minds, which was for both of us, perhaps, a cross-fertilisation of African-Americanness.” Courtney-Clarke reflected on how her favourite part of her friendship with Angelou was the stories they shared, and that there was “always an exchange of art” between them. “Sharing my photography was what precipitated our friendship and continued to fuel our engagement and collaboration,” she said.

While travelling alone in the 80s, Courtney-Clarke carried five of Angelou’s autobiographies with her and said she considered them part of her survival baggage. “Her books were the ideal companion and consolation. I drew strength from Maya’s autobiographies; spiritual strength because she believed wholeheartedly in herself. Physical strength, because she was strong and fearless.” It has been over seven years since Angelou’s death and Courtney-Clarke still cherishes the advice the beloved poet shared with her.

“I always remember her injunction to dare and take risks. Not forgetting her greatest teaching - to have courage,” she said. “ I try to live by her voice saying, 'When you get, give. When you learn, teach'." The exhibition, curated by Dr Siona O’Connell of the University of Pretoria, will be on display at the SMAC Gallery in Woodstock until September 25.