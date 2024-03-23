Miss Earth is changing habits for Global Recycling Day

The Miss Earth South Africa organisation has done its bit to put the spotlight on Global Recycling Day held on Monday by partnering with companies focussing on people's daily habits of recycling. The organisation said it was critical that waste and recycling were re-examined and that each individual looked at how they contribute to the waste stream and how they can be part of the solution in reducing pollution.

“Our planet Earth has become littered by waste products as a result of improper social behaviour. Waste has covered our land, filled our air, and has had a significant impact on our oceans. Governments, corporates and industry must be held to account. “There is no such thing as ‘away'. When we throw anything away, it must go somewhere. This statement needs to be understood in a recycling context – ‘away' must be a specific place that our waste goes to,” said the organisation. “The Miss Earth South Africa organisation, through their #WasteStopsWithME campaign, hold the individual accountable. We believe in, promote and work towards a common goal of sustainability and conscious living,” said Ella Bella Leite, director of Miss Earth South Africa.

“We are a programme that educates and empowers young women, while working with learners across the education system, so they can take on the challenges that we face as a society. “We are honoured to be able to work with like-minded corporates that support our community work. Our sponsors enable us to do the work we love,” Leite said.

“Our partners for Global Recycling Day are key to the work done in schools and communities. Interwaste believe in an ethos of ‘Serving Land and Life', realising that it is the life we are creating that needs protecting. “This is a company that provides integrated waste and environmental solutions for individuals and corporates so as to help them be a part of the solution. They believe that the key to recycling is to know your waste, how to sort it and what process is required to recycle it. The Interwaste team strives towards the principle of zero waste to landfill. “Our sponsor MetPac-SA represents the metal packaging value chain in South Africa and reports directly to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment on matters relating to post-consumer metal packaging recovery and recycling.

“Recycling provides many benefits to our environment as it creates a healthier planet for all our people and for future generations. Recycling reduces the need to extract resources such as timber, water, minerals and other products, it conserves natural resources and allows materials to be used over and over again.” Since 1993, there has been an increase used beverage can collection, from 18% to 72%, Leite added. “Aluminium cans are one of the top most recyclable materials. They are 100% recyclable and can be processed multiple times. Recycling secondary aluminium uses less than 20% of the energy needed for extraction of new aluminium, making it a highly sought after packaging material.