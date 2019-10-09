In recent years, the world-famous restaurant chain has catapulted the careers of many South African designers, including Thabisa Mjo and Agrippa Hlophe. Nando’s have made a commitment to continue supporting local design over the next five years and have helped to sell more than R26million worth of artworks - making it one of the country’s largest exporters of South African design.
Michael Spinks, property and development director at Nando’s, said having access to unique local design set the company apart from its competitors. “We’ve built up one of the largest collections of South African art, and it’s not exclusive or hiding in some private collection. When you eat at one of our restaurants, you’re able to enjoy all this work,” said Spinks.
Nando’s has more than 2500 restaurants around the world and has sold over 2400 chairs, 1000 tables and 1000 lights, while retaining none of the intellectual property over the designs - and with all of the profit going to the designers.
Most recently, 26 designers who entered the Clout Designers’ Industry Days Fired Up By Nando’s are being given an opportunity to get international exposure and mentorship.