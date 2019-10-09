Nando’s not chicken to invest in SA art









WHEN South Africans hear the word Nando’s, they automatically think of chicken and witty TV adverts. But the popular fast food chain is now gaining credibility for the platform its providing to emerging contemporary local artists with to get their artworks in restaurants around the world. In recent years, the world-famous restaurant chain has catapulted the careers of many South African designers, including Thabisa Mjo and Agrippa Hlophe. Nando’s have made a commitment to continue supporting local design over the next five years and have helped to sell more than R26million worth of artworks - making it one of the country’s largest exporters of South African design. Michael Spinks, property and development director at Nando’s, said having access to unique local design set the company apart from its competitors. “We’ve built up one of the largest collections of South African art, and it’s not exclusive or hiding in some private collection. When you eat at one of our restaurants, you’re able to enjoy all this work,” said Spinks. Nando’s has more than 2500 restaurants around the world and has sold over 2400 chairs, 1000 tables and 1000 lights, while retaining none of the intellectual property over the designs - and with all of the profit going to the designers. Most recently, 26 designers who entered the Clout Designers’ Industry Days Fired Up By Nando’s are being given an opportunity to get international exposure and mentorship.

Glorinah Mabaso of LED Interiors, Rene Forbay of RF Designs, Siyanda Mbele of Pinda and Khosi Leteba caught the judges’ attention during pitching sessions and were selected as the winners. “We had over 100 people enter and of that we directly engaged with the finalists. These are designers that just need a break or an opportunity to have someone believe in their product,” said Spinks.

The panel selected Mabaso’s vividly patterned surface designs that are applied to tables, screens and cabinets, and which draw on a rich heritage of Venda patterns and music as a means of communication.

Mbele was chosen for his range of chair and lighting designs, influenced by traditional Zulu culture, including the symbolism behind key shapes such as diamonds and triangles

Forbay caught the eye of the judges for her Ndebele furniture range, which takes direction from Ndebele women’s attire, particularly jewellery and the bold graphics that adorn the walls of homes.

Leteba made the final cut, thanks to the Bodulo Collection, which is inspired by the traditional Sotho rondavel, known as the mokhoro.