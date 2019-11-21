Cape Town - An exciting new venture designed to broaden the spectrum of appeal to public tastes in music is on offer next week at the South African Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival at Spier wine farm.
Showcasing an eclectic blend of both genres, some of the artists featured include the Night Light Collective, an ensemble dedicated to exploring the potential of marriage between classical and improvised styles of execution.
Founder Matthijs van Dijk, a violinist and composer, explained the genesis of the group and its objectives.
“We became the Night Light Collective in 2017 after performing in a Mozart Festival in Johannesburg.
"We were to play in a side hall of the Great Hall at Wits University, and to warm up the venue we transported rugs and fairy lights there. On the night there was load-shedding and we had to move very quickly to the main hall which had a generator, something that the 200-strong audience helped us to achieve, and improvisation was essential. Light in darkness…”, he said.