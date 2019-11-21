Night Light Collective set to shine at Jazz & Classical fest









Founder Matthijs van Dijk, a violinist and composer, explained the genesis of the Night Light Collective and its objectives. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - An exciting new venture designed to broaden the spectrum of appeal to public tastes in music is on offer next week at the South African Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival at Spier wine farm. Showcasing an eclectic blend of both genres, some of the artists featured include the Night Light Collective, an ensemble dedicated to exploring the potential of marriage between classical and improvised styles of execution. Founder Matthijs van Dijk, a violinist and composer, explained the genesis of the group and its objectives. “We became the Night Light Collective in 2017 after performing in a Mozart Festival in Johannesburg. "We were to play in a side hall of the Great Hall at Wits University, and to warm up the venue we transported rugs and fairy lights there. On the night there was load-shedding and we had to move very quickly to the main hall which had a generator, something that the 200-strong audience helped us to achieve, and improvisation was essential. Light in darkness…”, he said.

Van Dijk described the ensemble as “very flexible” in its formation and composition, being basically a string quartet which can merge with other groups into a larger collective.

\African instruments also play an important role in their performances, enriching the traditional sound of violin and double bass, which are in turn joined by piano and electric guitar.

Their repertoire is largely original and composed by various members of the group: at the concert they will perform such pieces as Brydon Bolton’s Radiant Beauty, Reza Khota’s Lost is a Place, Cara Stacey’s visual-score Luhlata njengetjani, and van Dijk’s quirkily titled How to Sit Underwater.

The aquatic element in the works is prominent.

The first movement of Stacey’s composition evokes four rivers of her beloved Swaziland, with each instrument “playing” a river; his own piece recalls the delight of a child at the bottom of a swimming pool watching light play on the water above; and the bookends of the collective’s hour-long performance is another van Dijk composition, Down to the River to Pray.

“It’s not religious as such; it suggests a returning to home, reunion with loved ones – like us, as our members are not all based in Cape Town and we love to meet up again to perform,” he said.

The Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival is on from 1pm on November 23, 2019.