Saturday, September 9, 2023

Recipe: Peanut butter treats

These no bake peanut butter oatmeal balls are quick and easy with only six wholesome ingredients. Picture :Facebook.

Published 3h ago

By preparing and cooking their own food children can indulge in what they actually want to eat during the school day, and perhaps even stumble upon a new hobby.

Peanut butter oatmeal balls are perfect for road trips.

They don't stick to your hands and you can keep them in the refrigerator for a portable snack.

Ingredients:

⅓ cup chunky peanut butter

¼ cup honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup non-fat dry milk powder

⅓ cup quick-cooking oats

2 tablespoons of cracker biscuit crumbs

Method:

In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, honey and vanilla. Stir in the milk powder, oats and cracker crumbs. Shape into balls. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

This is one of the easiest recipes kids can make for themselves.

