Recipe: Peanut butter treats

By preparing and cooking their own food children can indulge in what they actually want to eat during the school day, and perhaps even stumble upon a new hobby.

They don't stick to your hands and you can keep them in the refrigerator for a portable snack.

In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, honey and vanilla. Stir in the milk powder, oats and cracker crumbs. Shape into balls. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

This is one of the easiest recipes kids can make for themselves.