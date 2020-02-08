Cape Town - Local master distiller Andy Watts has done it again - this time he's been honoured with the World Whisky Brand Ambassador of the Year award at the Icons of Whisky Awards.
The prestigious event took place in London on Wednesday night and Watts says he's elated with the accolade: "The last three years I have been more busy outside of South Africa, looking to promote Bain’s and make it a little more known on the world stage,” he said of his travels.
In 2018, he was fêted as the global winner of the Master Distiller / Master Blender award, while his signature creation, Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky, was named World’s Best Grain Whisky in 2013 and 2018.
Watts the is Head of Whisky Intrinsic Excellence at Distell in Stellenbosch, and in a further coup for the company, its James Sedgwick Distillery (JSD) received the Sustainable Distillery of the Year award.
The awards were for the Rest of the World division – excluding Scotland, Ireland and the United States - and featured entries from strong whisky-producing countries such as Japan, Australia and Taiwan.