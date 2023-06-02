Siba Mtongana wins big at prestigious award ceremony

Cape Town’s popular chef, Siba Mtongana won big at a prestigious award ceremony in Johannesburg this week.
Mtongana walked away with ‘Best Hotel Restaurant and excellence award’ at the prestigious Luxe Restaurant Awards.
The Luxe Awards are presented to South Africa’s ‘Culinary Elite’ in recognition of outstanding chefs, restaurants and culinary professionals. Winners are selected by a team of anonymous food critics as well as by the public through a digital vote. In 2022, the awards honoured Siba by naming her as their Culinary Icon.
Mtongana thanked her hard-working staff with an award under each arm and said: “This is for the entire team in Cape Town that keeps us going”.
The awards come three weeks after the United Kingdom’s LUX Life Magazine named Siba The Restaurant as Cape Town’s Most Exclusive Fine Dining experience for 2023.
Mtongana said the restaurant business is hard, and so these awards are as much for her, as for her team.
“We couldn’t have achieved any of these awards without our amazing and talented front of house team as well as the engine, our chefs in the back, our support team at The Siba Co Group, our landlords at The Table Bay Hotel and everyone else who believed in this crazy dream,” she said.
Joanne Selby, General Manager of The Table Bay congratulated Siba on her win and said: “Siba is extraordinarily talented and we are extremely proud that she has chosen to partner with us for her first restaurant venture”.
Located at The Table Bay hotel in the V&A Waterfront, the restaurant serves unique dishes which combine world flavours with African flair.