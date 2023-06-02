Siba Mtongana wins big at prestigious award ceremony

Mtongana walked away with ‘Best Hotel Restaurant and excellence award’ at the prestigious Luxe Restaurant Awards.

The Luxe Awards are presented to South Africa’s ‘Culinary Elite’ in recognition of outstanding chefs, restaurants and culinary professionals. Winners are selected by a team of anonymous food critics as well as by the public through a digital vote. In 2022, the awards honoured Siba by naming her as their Culinary Icon.

Mtongana thanked her hard-working staff with an award under each arm and said: “This is for the entire team in Cape Town that keeps us going”.

The awards come three weeks after the United Kingdom’s LUX Life Magazine named Siba The Restaurant as Cape Town’s Most Exclusive Fine Dining experience for 2023.